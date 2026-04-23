The UPMSP, or the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, has declared UP Board Result 2026. The UPMSP 10th, 12th results can be checked by candidates on the Hindustan Times Education page. UP Board Result 2026 Live Updates

UP Board Result 2026 OUT: How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results on HT Portal?

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This year, the UP Board exam for Class 10, 12 commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12, 2026. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state. A total of 53,37,778 students had registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students.

UP Board Result 2026: How to check

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{{^usCountry}} All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations can check the results on the HT Portal through the simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations can check the results on the HT Portal through the simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the Hindustan Times Education page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the Hindustan Times Education page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on board exam page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on board exam page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UP Board link. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UP Board link. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Enter the login details and click on submit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Enter the login details and click on submit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 90.42% and Class 12 is 80.38%. Aditi from Barabanki topped the Class 10 UP Board exam with 97.5%. Arpita (Sitapur) and Priti Verma (Bareilly) secured 97.33% each. Kashish Verma (Sitapur) and Anshika Verma (Barabanki) also featured among the top scorers with 97.83% each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 90.42% and Class 12 is 80.38%. Aditi from Barabanki topped the Class 10 UP Board exam with 97.5%. Arpita (Sitapur) and Priti Verma (Bareilly) secured 97.33% each. Kashish Verma (Sitapur) and Anshika Verma (Barabanki) also featured among the top scorers with 97.83% each. {{/usCountry}}

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At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

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