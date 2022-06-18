UP class 10th Result 2022: How to check UPMSP high school result at HT portal

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare UP Board 10th Result 2022 on June 18. Candidates who have appeared for the High School or Class 10 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board High School result will also be available on the HT Portal.

The Uttar Pradesh Board held Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, 2022, and Class 12 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, 2022, at various test centers around the state. This year, 51,92,689 students enrolled for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh, with 47,75,749 students taking the exams.

Direct link to check class 10 result at HT Portal

UP Board 10th Result 2022: How to check result at HT Portal

Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

Click on UP board link available on the page

Select the class for which you want to check scores Enter your name, email, mobile number, roll number, and location

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen.