UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results releasing today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 on June 18 at 2 pm and 4 pm respectively. Once declared, students can check their scores on the official sites, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in using their board exam roll numbers and school codes.

Due to a paper leak case, UPMSP had to cancel the Class 12 English paper in some districts and hold the exam again. The board also conducted a special session of Class 12 practical exams for over 1 lakh students who could not take it during the scheduled dates.

While UPMSP 10th, 12th results are being declared today, students can only check their scores online. For original copies of mark sheets and result documents, students need to visit their schools later.

This is the first time in 2 years that UPMSP conducted board exams in offline mode. All papers were cancelled last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and students were evaluated using an alternative assessment scheme.

This year, 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in Uttar Pradesh board exams.