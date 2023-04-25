Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced results of UP Board Class 10 final exams. Students can now visit results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in to view their Class 10 board exam marks. UP board 10th, 12th results 2023 live updates

UPMSP UP Board 10th results 2023 declared, know how to check

A total of 58,85,745 students had registered for UP board High School and Intermediate exams this year, of whom 31,16,487 are Class 10 students. High School final exams were held from February 16 to March 3. UMPSP has also announced results of Class 12 board exams held from February 16 to March 4.

In addition to the official websites, UPMSP Class 10 results are also available on the HT portal. Use the link given below to check it.

How to check UP board 10th result 2023

Go to upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in or to the HT portal link given above. Select UP board Class 10 result. Login with your roll number and/or other asked details. Submit and download your e-marks sheet.

While UPMSP has announced results online today, hard copies of marks sheets will be distributed later. To collect it, students will have to visit their schools.