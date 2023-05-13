Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 285 Medical Officers and other posts

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 13, 2023 10:40 AM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Medical Officers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 285 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 1, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Senior Farm Manager: 1 post
  • Cabin Safety Inspector: 20 posts
  • Head Librarian: 1 post
  • Scientist - ‘B’: 7 posts
  • Specialist Grade III: 13 posts
  • Assistant Chemist: 3 posts
  • Assistant Labour Commissioner: 1 post
  • Medical Officer: 234 posts
  • General Duty Medical Officer: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using net banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

