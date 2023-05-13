UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 285 Medical Officers and other posts

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 285 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 1, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Farm Manager: 1 post

Cabin Safety Inspector: 20 posts

Head Librarian: 1 post

Scientist - ‘B’: 7 posts

Specialist Grade III: 13 posts

Assistant Chemist: 3 posts

Assistant Labour Commissioner: 1 post

Medical Officer: 234 posts

General Duty Medical Officer: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using net banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

