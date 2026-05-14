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WB HS Result 2026: WBCHSE Class 12 results declared at result.wb.gov.in, direct link here

WB HS Result 2026 has been announced. The direct link to check WBCHSE Class 12 results is available at result.wb.gov.in. 

Updated on: May 14, 2026 11:02 am IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, has declared WB HS Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of WB Results at result.wb.gov.in. The result link is also available on HT Portal. WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live Updates

WB HS Result 2026: WBCHSE Class 12 results declared at result.wb.gov.in, direct link here

The WBCHSE 12th results were announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. The press conference was held at 10.30 am at Board's office. Along with the results, the Board has also announced the pass percentage, toppers names and other details.

Direct link to check WB HS Result 2026

WB HS Result 2026: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WB results at result.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WB 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.

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wbchse west bengal council of higher secondary education
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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