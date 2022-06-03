WB Madhyamik Result 2022 on HT Portal: Check 10th result at hindustantimes.com

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE has declared WB Madhyamik or Class 10 final results on June 3 at 9 am and links to check scores will be activated on the board websites at 10 am. When available, students can go to wbbse.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in to check their Madhyamik examination results. They can also check WB 10th results on hindustantimes.com. Get WB 10th result 2022 live updates.

WB Madhyamik result 2022 on HT portal

The result on HT Portal will be available 10 am onwards. Follow these steps to check it.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check on HT Portal

Visit the Hindustan Times website on hindustantimes.com.

Click on the Education section and then go to the Board exam section.

Alternatively, use the link given here.

Now, select WB Class 10 Result 2022 link available on the newly opened page.

Enter the roll number and other details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can also get result through SMS. For this, they will have to send SMS as WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBBSE.

