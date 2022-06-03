WB Madhyamik Results 2022: WB Board 10th result declared, direct link here

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared WB Madhyamik Results 2022. The WB Board 10th Result can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in and also on the result website on wbresults.nic.in.

The Madhyamik result was announced by the Board President at 9 am today, June 3, 2022. The result link is available for all appeared candidates from 10 am onwards. WB Board Live Updates

Direct link to check Class 10 Result in HT Portal

<strong>Official Link to check Class 10 Result&nbsp;</strong>

The Heads of the affiliated Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect the marksheets and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha 2022 from the selected camp offices on June 3, 2022 from 10 am onwards. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

WB Madhyamik Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Click on West Bengal 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

