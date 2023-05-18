WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live: WB Class 10 results releasing on May 19 at wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is going to announce Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results today, May 19. Results will be announced at 10 am after which students can check it on the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed the date and time for WB Madhyamik result 2023.

WBBSE will hold a press conference to announce Madhyamik or HS exam results. In the PC, the board will announce names of toppers, pass percentage, attendance in the exam, etc.

When available, the direct link to check WB Class 10th result 2023 will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, date and time, direct link, toppers and pass percentage.