WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 declared, details here

West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) result 2022 has been declared. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced Madhyamik results and the link to check scores will be activated at or after 10 am on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also check their results on Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates

WB Madhyamik result 2022 on HT portal

This year, a total of 1098775 appeared for Madhyamik examination in West Bengal, which is the highest number ever in the board’s history. Of them, 488907 are boys and 609868 are girls.

A total of 949927 or 86.60% students have passed the exam. Arnab Ghorai and Raunak Mondal, who have scored 99%, have topped the Madhyamik exam.

WB Madhyamik result on official website (link will be available soon)

To check WB Madhyamik result, students need to use their roll numbers. These are the steps to follow.

How to check WB Madhyamik result on HT portal

Use the HT portal link for WB Madhyamik result given here.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit and download scorecards.

WB Madhyamik result on official sites: How to check

Go to wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link.

Enter roll number and/or other information asked.

Check your result. Save a copy of results for future use.