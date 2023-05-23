WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: WB Board Class 12 results releasing tomorrow

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 on May 24, 2023. The WB Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared at 12 noon and candidates can check their results from 12.30 pm onwards.

The Class 12 result link will be available at wbresults.nic.in and hindustantimes.com.

The original marksheet, pass certificate and related documents will be distributed among the heads of the Institutions or their authorised representative on May 31, 2023 from 11 am onwards through distribution camps.

West Bengal Class 12 board examination this year was conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2023. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.