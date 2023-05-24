WBCHSE HS result 2023: How to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce WBCHSE HS result 2023 on May 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Class 12 board examination can check the results after declaration on WB results website at wbresults.nic.in. WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates

WBCHSE HS result 2023: How to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results

The results will be announced in the press conference. The press conference will begin at 12 noon and the result link will be activated at 12.30 pm on the official website and also on HT Portal.

To check the results on official websit candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WB results website at wbresults.nic.in

Click on WBCHSE HS result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 8 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams in West Bengal this year. The Board examination for Class 12 was conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2023 at various exam centres in the state.