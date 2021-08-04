WBJEE 2021: OMR sheet and candidates response released at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the OMR sheet images and the Candidate’s Response for WBJEE 2021. Students who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in to check OMR and Response.

The Candidates will be given two days of time to lodge their challenge. The WBJEE- 2021 was conducted on Saturday, July 17. The Model answer Key was published on July 21

Here is the direct link to view OMR and Response

Steps to download the WBJEE 2021 OMR and Response Sheets

Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link to view OMR and Response

Candidates can log in by using their Application Number and Password

Check and Keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON