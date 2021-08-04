Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE 2021: OMR sheet and candidates response released at wbjeeb.nic.in
competitive exams

WBJEE 2021: OMR sheet and candidates response released at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2021: OMR Sheet and Candidates Response released at wbjeeb.nic.in
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 05:57 PM IST
WBJEE 2021: OMR Sheet and Candidates Response released at https://wbjeeb.nic.in/(HT file)

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the OMR sheet images and the Candidate’s Response for WBJEE 2021. Students who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in to check OMR and Response.

The Candidates will be given two days of time to lodge their challenge. The WBJEE- 2021 was conducted on Saturday, July 17. The Model answer Key was published on July 21

Here is the direct link to view OMR and Response

Steps to download the WBJEE 2021 OMR and Response Sheets

Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link to view OMR and Response

Candidates can log in by using their Application Number and Password

Check and Keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee omr
TRENDING NEWS

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious

Yaadon Ki Baarat with Kishore Da

Laughter-like call of this Kookaburra bird intrigues people. Seen clip yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP