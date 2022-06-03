Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: WB 10th results out, link soon

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Students can check WB 10th results at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. In addition to the official websites, WB 10th results will also be available on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: WB 10th results today at wbresults.nic.in(Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 09:05 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared Madhyamik or Class 10 result 2022 at 9 am on June 3 and it will be available for download at 10 am. When declared, students can check WB 10th results at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. In addition to the official websites, WB 10th results will also be available on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Follow live updates on WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates

WB Madhyamik result 2022 on HT portal

These are the steps to download WB Madhyamik result on hindustantimes.com and on the official websites

How to download WB Madhyamik result 2022

From HT portal:

Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/west-bengal-board-wbbse-madhyamik-10th-result

Enter the required login details.

Submit and view result

On official sites

Go to the official website of the board, wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

The result link will be available on the homepage. Click on it.

Enter roll number and other required details.

Submit and check your result.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

WBBSE conducted the Class 10 final exams from March 7 to 16.

Last year, Class 10 board exams in West Bengal were canceled in view of COVID-19 and students were evaluated using an alternative assessment scheme.

As many as 10,79,749 candidates registered for the Madhyamik exam in 2021 and all of them were declared pass.

