BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 today? What we know so far

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will declare result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims soon. Candidates can go to the official website of the commission to check their results when announced. BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 live updates.

Websites to check BPSC prelims results are bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The tentative date for BPSC prelims result was November 14. However, results have not been announced yet.

As per official information, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar this year. The preliminary exam has been surrounded by controversies as it had been cancelled multiple times. First, the exam took place on May 8 but was declared cancelled on the same day as the paper got leaked. The commission then announced the exam will be held in two days and later rolled back the decision.

A re-exam was finally held on September 30 and as per officials of the commission, around 4.75 lakh candidates took it.

The preliminary answer key of the test was published a few days after the exam and objections were invited from students till October 12.

