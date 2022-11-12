Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: Updates on CCE result at bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: Updates on CCE result at bpsc.bih.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 01:31 PM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: CCE preliminary re-exam results will be announced soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: Bpsc.bih.nic.in results updates
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: Bpsc.bih.nic.in results updates
ByHT Education Desk
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to announce result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results soon. As per the examination calendar of BPSC, the tentative result date for 67th CCE Prelims is November 14. When announced aspirants can check their scores on bpsc.bih.nic.in and on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims was first held on May 8 but was cancelled on the same day following a paper leak. A re-exam was conducted on September 30. 

Over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the BPSC prelims re-examination across 1,153 exam centres in the state. Around 4.75 lakh aspirants took the exam, officials said. 

Answer key of the test has already been published. Candidates were asked to send objections to the answer key, if any, by October 12. Follow this blog for information on BPSC 67th Prelims result date and time, and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 12, 2022 01:31 PM IST

    BPSC paper leak: Exam was held again

    The preliminary exam of BPSC 67th CCE was first held on May 8, and cancelled on the same day due to paper leak. On September 30, the exam was held again. 

  • Nov 12, 2022 01:15 PM IST

    BPSC 67th Prelims result: Where to check 

    BPSC Prelims results will be available on the official websites: bpsc.bih.nic.in and on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

  • Nov 12, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 date 

    BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result expected soon. As per the exam calendar of the commission, results are expected by November 14.

