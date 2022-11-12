BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: Updates on CCE result at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to announce result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results soon. As per the examination calendar of BPSC, the tentative result date for 67th CCE Prelims is November 14. When announced aspirants can check their scores on bpsc.bih.nic.in and on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims was first held on May 8 but was cancelled on the same day following a paper leak. A re-exam was conducted on September 30.

Over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the BPSC prelims re-examination across 1,153 exam centres in the state. Around 4.75 lakh aspirants took the exam, officials said.

Answer key of the test has already been published. Candidates were asked to send objections to the answer key, if any, by October 12. Follow this blog for information on BPSC 67th Prelims result date and time, and more.