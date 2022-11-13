Home / Education / Employment News / CSBC Bihar announces 689 Prohibition Constable vacancies, apply from Nov 14

CSBC Bihar announces 689 Prohibition Constable vacancies, apply from Nov 14

employment news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 04:12 PM IST

Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on csbc.bih.nic.in from November 14.

CSBC Bihar announces 689 Prohibition Constable vacancies, apply from Nov 14(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
CSBC Bihar announces 689 Prohibition Constable vacancies, apply from Nov 14(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has announced 689 vacancies of Prohibition Constables in prohibition, excise and registration departments of the state government.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on csbc.bih.nic.in. The online application link for these posts will open on November 14 and close on December 14.

Male, female and third gender candidates can apply for these posts.

Candidates who have passed intermediate (10+2) by January 1, 2022 can apply for these posts. Equivalent education recognised by Bihar government, including Madrassa and Sanskrit education will also be considered.

The age limit for general category candidates is 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

In addition to these, candidates will also have to meet physical standard requirements. Check the notification below for detailed information.

The selection process involves two stages. In stage 1, a objective-type written exam will be held for 100 marks to shortlist candidates.

Those who get 30 per cent or above marks will be eligible for the physical test in stage 2 of the selection process.

Check the official notification:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csbc bihar sarkari naukri + 1 more
csbc bihar sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out