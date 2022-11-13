CSBC Bihar announces 689 Prohibition Constable vacancies, apply from Nov 14

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has announced 689 vacancies of Prohibition Constables in prohibition, excise and registration departments of the state government.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on csbc.bih.nic.in. The online application link for these posts will open on November 14 and close on December 14.

Male, female and third gender candidates can apply for these posts.

Candidates who have passed intermediate (10+2) by January 1, 2022 can apply for these posts. Equivalent education recognised by Bihar government, including Madrassa and Sanskrit education will also be considered.

The age limit for general category candidates is 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

In addition to these, candidates will also have to meet physical standard requirements. Check the notification below for detailed information.

The selection process involves two stages. In stage 1, a objective-type written exam will be held for 100 marks to shortlist candidates.

Those who get 30 per cent or above marks will be eligible for the physical test in stage 2 of the selection process.

Check the official notification: