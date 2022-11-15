Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 today? What we know so far

BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 today? What we know so far

exam results
Published on Nov 15, 2022 10:06 AM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022: Websites to check BPSC prelims results are bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 today? What we know so far(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 today? What we know so far(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will declare result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims soon. Candidates can go to the official website of the commission to check their results when announced. BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 live updates.

Websites to check BPSC prelims results are bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The tentative date for BPSC prelims result was November 14. However, results have not been announced yet.

As per official information, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar this year. The preliminary exam has been surrounded by controversies as it had been cancelled multiple times. First, the exam took place on May 8 but was declared cancelled on the same day as the paper got leaked. The commission then announced the exam will be held in two days and later rolled back the decision.

A re-exam was finally held on September 30 and as per officials of the commission, around 4.75 lakh candidates took it.

The preliminary answer key of the test was published a few days after the exam and objections were invited from students till October 12.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc
bpsc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out