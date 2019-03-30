BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2019: Important instructions and highlights you should know

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12th board exam results today on March 30, 2019 at 1 pm.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor along with RK Mahajan, additional chief secretary of Bihar education department will address a press conference at 1 pm .

Kishor will announce the top 3 rank holders of all the three streams Arts, Science and Commerce and vocational.

He will then upload all the results online after which candidates can check their results.

Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topper the Science stream exam by scoring 434 marks. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018.

Nidhi SInha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the Commerce stream topper by scoring 434 marks.

Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jamui had topper Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.

Candidates can check the live updates of the Bihar Board intermediate result tomorrow at hindustantimes.com.

This will be the first ever time that Bihar Board will declare the result within 44 days of conducting the exam. This year, the exam was conducted between February 6 and 16. Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May while in 2018, the result of BSEB intermediate exam was declared on June 6.

Last year, the pass percentage was 52.95, which was 17.71% more than last year. In the arts stream, 63.12% students passed; in science, 44.71% passed and in commerce stream 91.32% students passed.

BIHAR BOARD INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK YOUR RESULT

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or www.bsebinteredu.in or bsebbihar.com

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that read- Bihar Board intermediate result 2019.

A login page will open

Fill in your Roll number and Roll Code

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 06:49 IST