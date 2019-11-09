BSF head constable RO, RM results 2019 declared, final answer keys out

education

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 11:23 IST

Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the result and also released the answer key of written exam conducted for recruitment of head constable radio operator (HC RO) and HC radio mechanic (HC RM) . The exam was held on September 22.

Candidates who had appeared in the written exam can check their result at bsf.nic.in.

A total of 12262 candidates have qualified for the next phase physical standard test, physical endurance test and document verification round. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the same on December 2, 2019.

A total of 3170 candidates have qualified for HC RO and 9092 candidates for HC RM.

Check merit list for BSF HC RO

Check merit list for BSF HC RM