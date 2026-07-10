Securing an All India Rank, AIR 13, in the ICAI CA Foundation examination, was not an easy journey for Shantanu Girish Mundhada. During his preparation, the aspiring chartered accountant battled tennis elbow that forced him to write with his left hand, coped with the loss of his grandfather, and had to rethink an ineffective study strategy. Yet, through discipline, consistent revision and determination, he turned these setbacks into stepping stones to success.

CA Foundation Result 2026 Topper Story: Shantanu Mundhada overcame injury, personal loss to secure AIR 13

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While speaking to HT Digital, Shantanu talked about his personal loss, how he battled a hand injury, his preparation journey and his daily routine here. Check them out.

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1. What was your first reaction when you saw your CA Foundation result, and who was the first person you shared the news with?

Honestly, my reaction was a mix of nervousness and excitement. When I opened the result, I was anxious about what the score would be. Once I saw it, I started hoping I'd secured a rank, and when we checked and confirmed it, everyone was thrilled. I first shared the news with my mother, as she was right beside me when we looked at the result together. I also told my mentor, Dhruv Sir, who is a CA himself, and he was really happy for me. Then I shared it with my faculty from PW's CA Wallah, Love Sir, Anurag Sir, they were too pleasantly surprised and proud.

2. Can you walk us through your preparation strategy? How many hours did you study daily, and how did you divide your time among different subjects?

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{{^usCountry}} I studied around 7-8 hours a day, though my strategy evolved a lot over time. Initially, I was following a makeshift plan that wasn't working, as I was trying to juggle classes, doubt-solving, and homework all together without a clear structure. I eventually shifted to studying more sincerely and systematically. I started with Law first and gave it enough time for revision, then moved on to Maths, Accounts, and Economics. After finishing my first reading of the course, I solved model test papers to evaluate where I stood. I identified my weak points and focused my efforts there while planning the rest of my schedule accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I studied around 7-8 hours a day, though my strategy evolved a lot over time. Initially, I was following a makeshift plan that wasn't working, as I was trying to juggle classes, doubt-solving, and homework all together without a clear structure. I eventually shifted to studying more sincerely and systematically. I started with Law first and gave it enough time for revision, then moved on to Maths, Accounts, and Economics. After finishing my first reading of the course, I solved model test papers to evaluate where I stood. I identified my weak points and focused my efforts there while planning the rest of my schedule accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

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3. What was the biggest challenge you faced during your preparation, and how did you overcome it?

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I faced three major challenges that I really thought would derail my preparation. First, I had tennis elbow and couldn't use my right hand much, so I had to learn to write with my left hand. Second, my grandfather passed away during my preparation, which took an emotional toll and time to process. On top of that, there was a phase where I didn't follow my teacher's suggested strategy closely enough, which made it hard to stick to a routine. However, following that schedule from the start would have made things easier. I eventually found my pace again and returned to my preparation with discipline.

My biggest takeaway from this whole journey is to never give up, no matter what challenges come your way. If you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything. I had every excuse to give up and wait for the next attempt instead, my hand troubles were real and valid, but I was determined to push through. It's important to stay focused on your goals and, instead of giving up, find a way to work around your problems.

4. Were there any specific books, mock tests, revision techniques, or online resources that played a key role in your success?

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I relied heavily on CA Wallah's lectures, especially Nitin Goel Sir's books and notes, and the ICAI’s material, including the modules, RTPs, MTPs and PYQs. I also used to ask my teachers for help, and even turned to AI as a kind of thinking partner, using it to build my aptitude for solving problems rather than just getting answers. For Economics, I made flashcards to help me remember concepts related to the chapter Indian Economy. I also made it a habit to study topic-wise and keep revising what I'd already covered. This was especially useful for Law, where I used a cumulative, section-wise revision technique, going back over sections in order and repeatedly forming a chain of sections so that the content stayed with me.

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5. Many students struggle with exam stress and self-doubt. How did you stay motivated and manage pressure throughout your preparation?

I think stress is very much a part of the journey, no matter which competitive exam you're preparing for. There were times when it got tough to handle, especially seeing others around me putting in more hours, which made me anxious about my own pace. To manage it, I did rhythmic breathing exercises, got some sleep, talked to a friend for support, and gave myself some time to reset. I think one of the best things you can do is surround yourself with positive friends or be part of an encouraging community, people you can talk to and who genuinely understand what you're going through.

6. Which subject did you find the most difficult, and what approach helped you improve your performance in it?

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Accountancy was the toughest for me. I understood the concepts and methods, but it was through consistent practice with Nitin Goel Sir from CA Wallah that things really clicked. He helped us identify our mistakes and encouraged us to understand and correct them so we wouldn't repeat them. That combination of practice and his guidance made a big difference.

7. What advice would you give to students who are preparing for the next CA Foundation examination, especially those attempting it for the first time or after an unsuccessful attempt?

I'd say the first thing is to reflect on your mistakes, whether it's before your first attempt or after an unsuccessful one, and actively work on rectifying them. Along with clearing your doubts and concepts, it's also important to improve your learning methods to make the most of your study time. For example, techniques like flashcards help with recall, so figure out what works best for you and opt for active learning over passive methods. For subjects like Law especially, keep revising and recalling what you learn as you go, instead of leaving it all for the end. Beyond that, make sure you're solving questions yourself and staying actively involved in your learning, rather than just consuming content.

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Don't ignore the basics either. Take proper sleep, since that's when memory consolidation happens, to improve retention. Make time for exercise and be mindful of your diet too; think of food as fuel, not a burden. Eating right and in moderation keeps you from feeling sluggish or losing focus during the day. And finally, there's no substitute for consistency and hard work. You'll have to put in the hours and the effort no matter what. And you'll need to show up for it day after day.

8. Now that you've cleared CA Foundation, what are your plans for the next stage of your CA journey, and what are your long-term career goals?

Right now, I'm preparing for CA Intermediate. Down the line, I want to pursue CFA as well and eventually become a fund manager in the stock market. I've always had a strong interest in it, which is why I've been exploring internship opportunities. I'd love to work with analyst Ishmohit Arora from SOIC at some point. My immediate plan revolves around my second-year industrial training; if I can land an internship with an equity firm, that would be a great step forward.

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