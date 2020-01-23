CBSE 12th Chemistry boards 2020: Preparation tips for the exam

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:29 IST

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam will be conducted on March 7. Students should not only study chemistry thoroughly to get good grades in the boards, but also to clear competitive exams.

Chemistry is considered a scoring subject in. It is conducted in two parts - Theory (70 marks) and Practical (30 marks).

CBSE Class 12 examination will be held between February 15 and March 30. Students must be busy revising syllabus and practising previous years’ question papers.

Here are some tips for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam:

Weightage: Sections having higher weightage should be completed first. For example, Organic Chemistry carries 28 marks, so it should be studied with utmost care. This is considered a comparatively difficult section. After Organic, students should take up Physical Chemistry, which is of 23 marks. Inorganic Chemistry carries 19 marks and is a theoretical section.

Important topics: While studying chemistry, focus should be on topics like solutions, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, p-Block elements, d and f-Block elements and aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids.

Name reactions: Pay attention to name reactions like Williamson, Wolff-Kishner, Hell-Volhard-Zelinsky, Clemmensen reduction.

Numericals: Students should practice numericals seriously as they are generally based on direct formulae. Numericals are asked from topics like solutions, chemical kinetics and surface chemistry.

IUPAC names of compounds: Write and remember the IUPAC name of compounds. For example, IUPAC name of C4H10 is Butane. IUPAC names play key role in organic chemistry.

General tips

Revision: Revise all the topics more than once, especially important ones. If you take the exam without revision, you may mess up some names or reactions.

Focus on a few books: Don’t take up too much study material. Sticking to NCERT textbook could be enough as it covers the whole syllabus.

Previous years’ questions: Don’t sit in the exam without going through previous years’ questions and model test papers.

Understand concepts: If you have basic understanding of concepts, you will be able to answer high order thinking skill (HOTS) questions. This will improve your chances of scoring above 60 out of 70.