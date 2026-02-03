Edit Profile
    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live: Class 10, 12 hall tickets released for schools, link here

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Feb 03, 2026 1:57:07 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: Class 10, 12 hall tickets is available on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026. Affiliated schools can download the the Class 10, 12 board examination hall tickets through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Direct link to download Class 10, 12 hall ticket 

    The CBSE Class 10 board examination will begin on February 17 and will end on March 11, 2026, and the Class 12 board exam will begin on February 17 and will end on April 10, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    The admit card can be downloaded by appearing students by following the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    2. Click on CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

    5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and other details.

    Feb 03, 2026 1:57:07 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live: Hall tickets out

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live: The hall ticket has been released.

    Feb 03, 2026 1:40:40 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: Exam shift details

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: The examination will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    Feb 03, 2026 1:37:10 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: Class 12 exam dates

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: The Class 12 board exam will begin on February 17 and will end on April 10, 2026.

    Feb 03, 2026 1:34:17 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: Class 10 exam dates

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: The CBSE Class 10 board examination will begin on February 17 and will end on March 11, 2026.

    Feb 03, 2026 1:30:37 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: Where to check hall ticket link?

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: When released all the students appearing for the Class 10, 12 board examination can check the hall ticket link on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    Feb 03, 2026 1:27:03 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: Date and time

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live News: The date and time of release of the hall tickets have not been announced yet.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes