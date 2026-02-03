CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Live: Class 10, 12 hall tickets released for schools, link here

The CBSE Class 10 board examination will begin on February 17 and will end on March 11, 2026, and the Class 12 board exam will begin on February 17 and will end on April 10, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The admit card can be downloaded by appearing students by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

