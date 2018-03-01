CBSE Class 12 boards: Why it is important to understand the paper pattern

One of the secrets of smart planning for the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations is familiarity with the pattern of the question paper. Students can then structure their revision plans smartly instead trying to cover the whole syllabus at the last minute and losing their way.

Look through past years’ papers, check out the scores given to certain sections, and find out what kind of questions are asked.

“The CBSE Class 12 Board biology question paper is completely based on the NCERT textbook. Students should thoroughly revise the NCERT Textbook and lay special emphasis on the diagrams, labelling, flow charts and tables, shares Chandigarh-based academician Arvind Goyal.

“They should focus on the unit of genetics and evolution as it carries maximum weightage and also focus on biotechnology and its applications as this is a small unit but relatively carries good weightage.”

Questions and marks

The biology theory paper will comprise of questions of 1 mark, 2 marks, 3 marks and 5 marks. Candidates will get three hours to finish the exam carrying a total of 70 marks. Diagrams drawn have to be neat and labelled properly.

The mathematics question paper will have questions carrying 1 mark, 2 marks, 4 marks and 6 marks. Candidates will be allowed three hours to attempt the question paper of 100 marks. Internal choices (additional option) will also be given for long answer type questions. For a question carrying six marks, the step wise marking scheme can be 1+1+2+2 or 1+1+2.5+1.5 marks.

The physics theory paper of 70 marks will have questions of 1 mark, 2 marks, 3 marks, 4 marks, and 5 marks. There will be no overall choice. However, there is an internal choice in one question of 2 marks, one question of 3 marks and all the three questions of 5 marks.

“In Chemistry too, there will be questions carrying 1 mark, 2 marks, 3 marks, 4 marks, and 5marks. Use of log tables is allowed if necessary. Calculators are not allowed,” shares academician Ananya Ganguly.

“It is very important to ensure you get a sound sleep of seven to eight hours on the night before the exam and enjoy a hearty breakfast in the morning before leaving for the examination entre. The neurons require this rest and energy for peak performance during the exam. Students must ensure they stay cool and attempt all the questions,” shares Goyal.