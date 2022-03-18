CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result
Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 on the official site of CBSE. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 term 1 examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in.
Apart from the official website, CBSE Board result can be checked on CBSE result website on cbseresults.nic.in. The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check result will be available below soon after declaration.
Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.
The board has decided that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be conducted in April. The date sheet has not been released yet.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 18, 2022 04:07 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: List of websites
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared soon. Candidates can check the result in the list of websites given below.
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
-
Mar 18, 2022 03:49 PM IST
CBSE Results 2021: Details on scorecard
Candidate's name
School name
Roll number
Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject
Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects
Other information.
-
Mar 18, 2022 03:02 PM IST
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Passing marks
The CBSE term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be marked failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams
-
Mar 18, 2022 02:51 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: No students to pass or fail
The Board has decided that students who have appeared for the examination will not have PASS or FAIL category. However, the final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by the Board after completion of Term 2 exams.
-
Mar 18, 2022 02:41 PM IST
CBSE Result 2022: Class 10 result declared
CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 has been declared. The result was declared on March 11, 2022.
-
Mar 18, 2022 02:31 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result: How to check
Visit the official site of CBSE.
Click on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
-
Mar 18, 2022 02:21 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Where to check
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
Digilocker app
digilocker.gov.in
UMANG app
SMS
-
Mar 18, 2022 02:11 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exams When?
CBSE term 2 exams will be conducted in April 2022. The datesheet has not been released by the Board. The examination for both Class 10, 12 will begin from April 26, 2022 onwards.
-
Mar 18, 2022 02:01 PM IST
CBSE Results 2022: Class 12 result date and time
CBSE Results 2022 for Class 12 time and date has not been decided yet. The Board has not made any announcement regarding the date and time.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result
Annual Plus-II offline board examinations to start from April 28 in Odisha
MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 27 Engineering and other posts
ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Class 12 revised time table released, notice here
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Cook and other posts
WB Class 12 Board Exam 2022: WBCHSE HS exam revised schedule released
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s how to check
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check result
Bhagavad Gita to be part of school syllabus for Class 6-12 in Gujarat schools
- Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23.
IIT JAM 2022 results declared, available on Candidate Portal at joaps.iitr.ac.in
- IIT JAM 2022 results: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee on Thursday announced the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2022 results.
WB Police admit card for SI & Sergeant exams 2022 released at wbpolice.gov.in
- WB Police admit card for SI & Sergeant exams 2022: West Bengal Police has released the admit cards of preliminary exams for the post of sub-inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police.
Calicut University results for BCom, BBA Sem 3 Nov 2020 exam out at uoc.ac.in
- Calicut University results: University of Calicut on Thursday, March 17 declared the results of III Semester SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular Examination November 2020 and III Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2020.
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2021 to release next week at upsc.gov.in
UP Board 10th, 12th admit cards 2022 released at upmsp.edu.in, how to download
- UP Board 10th, 12th admit cards 2022: The UP Board admit card 2022 for Madhyamik (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams are available on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.