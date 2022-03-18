Home / Education / CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result

CBSE Class 12 Term1 Results 2022 Live Updates: 12th result will be announced in due course of time on cbse.nic.in. Candidates can check how, where to check results. 
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result(HT File)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 on the official site of CBSE. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 term 1 examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, CBSE Board result can be checked on CBSE result website on cbseresults.nic.in. The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check result will be available below soon after declaration. 

Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres. 

The board has decided that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be conducted in April. The date sheet has not been released yet. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 18, 2022 04:07 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: List of websites

    CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared soon. Candidates can check the result in the list of websites given below. 

    cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

  • Mar 18, 2022 03:49 PM IST

    CBSE Results 2021: Details on scorecard

    Candidate's name

    School name

    Roll number

    Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject

    Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects

    Other information.

  • Mar 18, 2022 03:02 PM IST

    CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Passing marks 

    The CBSE term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be marked failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams

  • Mar 18, 2022 02:51 PM IST

    CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: No students to pass or fail

    The Board has decided that students who have appeared for the examination will not have PASS or FAIL category. However, the final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by the Board after completion of Term 2 exams. 

  • Mar 18, 2022 02:41 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2022: Class 10 result declared

    CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 has been declared. The result was declared on March 11, 2022. 

  • Mar 18, 2022 02:31 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result: How to check 

    Visit the official site of CBSE. 

    Click on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

  • Mar 18, 2022 02:21 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Where to check 

    cbse.nic.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    Digilocker app

    digilocker.gov.in

    UMANG app

    SMS

  • Mar 18, 2022 02:11 PM IST

    CBSE Term 2 Exams When?

    CBSE term 2 exams will be conducted in April 2022. The datesheet has not been released by the Board. The examination for both Class 10, 12 will begin from April 26, 2022 onwards. 

  • Mar 18, 2022 02:01 PM IST

    CBSE Results 2022: Class 12 result date and time

    CBSE Results 2022 for Class 12 time and date has not been decided yet. The Board has not made any announcement regarding the date and time. 

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result

CBSE Class 12 Term1 Results 2022 Live Updates: 12th result will be announced in due course of time on cbse.nic.in. Candidates can check how, where to check results. 
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result(HT File)
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result(HT File)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
