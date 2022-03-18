CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Live Updates: How, where to check result

Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 on the official site of CBSE. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 term 1 examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, CBSE Board result can be checked on CBSE result website on cbseresults.nic.in. The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check result will be available below soon after declaration.

Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.

The board has decided that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be conducted in April. The date sheet has not been released yet.