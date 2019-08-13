CBSE fee hike: Board’s decision ‘casteist’, ‘anti-poor’: Mayawati

education

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:48 IST

Calling the Central Board of Secondary Education’s move to increase examination fee for board examinations “anti-poor”, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately.

“Recently, CBSE has increased the examination fee for 10th and 12th by 24 times, under which now SC-ST students will have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50” she tweeted.

“Similarly, the fee of general category students has also been doubled. This is a very unfortunate, casteist and anti-poor decision. CBSE should take it back immediately. This is the demand of BSP,” she said in another tweet.

The CBSE had recently doubled the fee of Class X and XII Board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.

According to the education board, SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.

