CBSE releases updated FAQs about class 10 and 12 board exams 2020 at cbse.nic.in

education

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:37 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. Students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2020 can check the updated FAQs related to promotion of students to the next class, not holding of remaining board exams in Centres located outside India and many such other queries of students on the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

One of the updated FAQ tries to answer the query of a Class 11 student who has been detained in his class due to poor academic record. He is worried that some of his friends have been promoted based on their earlier results. Another FAQ talks about boards decision not to conduct any more exams for class 10 and class 12 students in schools abroad and what will happen to the results of the class 12 students.

Earlier, CBSE had announced that it will be conducting the class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions. The decision was taken after the Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal had a detailed meeting with the Education secretary Amit Khare and other top officials.

Students can check the updated FAQ regarding CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams here: