CBSE Results 2024: Re-evaluation link active on cbse.gov.in, apply through direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has activated the re-evaluation link for students who recently got their Class 10 and 12 results and are dissatisfied with their marks. Such candidates can now apply for Marks Verification, Photocopy, and re-evaluation by visiting the Pariksha Sangam website on cbse.gov.in. CBSE Results 2024: Re-evaluation link active on official website cbse.gov.in.

Direct link to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets:

Steps to apply for re-evaluation:

Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

From the tabs displayed, click on 'Pariksha Sangam'.

Click on Continue, then on Schools, Post Exam Activities, and then on the Re-evaluation tab.

Students can Apply for Re-evaluation for Class 10 and 12.

Pay the fee as required.

The CBSE said, “Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained photocopy of answer sheet will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation.”

It may be mentioned here that the last date to apply for the revaluation is May 24, 2024. The revaluation will begin from June 9.

Notably, CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2024 were announced on May 13, 2024.

In Class 12, an overall pass percentage of 87.98% has been registered this year. A total no of 1,62,1224 students appeared for the exams of which 1,42,6420 students passed. Girls have outnumbered boys by securing 91.52%. Boys have secured 85.12%.

Whereas, in Class 10. an overall pass percentage of 93.6% was recorded, which is marginally higher than last year’s tally of 93.12%. Girls performed better than boys by 2.04%. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.75% and 92.71% for boys. The pass percentage among transgender students increased this year at 91.3% against 90% last year.