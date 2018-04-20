Central University of Himachal Pradesh admissions open, check here for deadlines, other details

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for admission to various certificate/UG/PG/PG diploma programmes for the academic session 2018-19. Interested students can apply through the university’s official website: cuhimachal.ac.in

Candidates can only apply online and the last date for submitting online applications is April 25, 2018, for PG courses, May 31 for UG and July 31 for PG diploma and certificate courses.

Admission to certificate/UG programmes of study will be done on the basis of merit of 10+2 examination. An entrance exam will be held for admission to PG programmes of study on May 20 at 10am. The results will be declared on June 5.

Please read the official notification here for further details.

Note: No intimation will be sent by post. Candidates must check the official website for updates regarding entrance test, entrance examination centres, list of candidates selected/waitlisted.