Zero fees, 15 extra minutes and travel facilities: Key changes announced by Centre for NEET-UG re-exam

After the May 3 NEET-UG exam was cancelled due to a paper leak, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the re-examination on June 21. He also said the exam would shift to the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year as part of reforms aimed at ensuring transparency.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured students that the government would ensure malpractice does not recur and said safeguarding students’ future remained its top priority.(HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pradhan assured students that malpractice would not be allowed to happen again and said the government’s topmost priority was protecting their future.

Also Read | ‘Breach in command chain, we take responsibility’: Govt after NEET paper leak

“Our topmost priority is the future of the students, and the government is sensitive towards their hard work and efforts. We will not let malpractice happen this time. The government is with you. We had to make a difficult decision in the interest of the nation. We are very sad,” Pradhan said.

Also Read | Before NEET-UG leak, parliamentary panel backed pen-and-paper exams

Key changes announced for NEET-UG re-examination:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Pradhan said the examination fees paid by students will be refunded. “We will return the fees of the students. Zero fees in the upcoming examination,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Pradhan said the examination fees paid by students will be refunded. “We will return the fees of the students. Zero fees in the upcoming examination,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 2. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give students one week to reselect their preferred examination city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give students one week to reselect their preferred examination city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Keeping students’ convenience and time constraints in mind, the NTA has extended the duration of the examination by 15 minutes. The exam, earlier scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, will now continue till 5.15 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Keeping students’ convenience and time constraints in mind, the NTA has extended the duration of the examination by 15 minutes. The exam, earlier scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, will now continue till 5.15 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Admit cards for all candidates will be issued by June 14. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Admit cards for all candidates will be issued by June 14. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. The Centre will coordinate with state governments to arrange transport facilities for students. Pradhan said he would personally speak to Chief Ministers to ensure students face minimal transportation difficulties during the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. The Centre will coordinate with state governments to arrange transport facilities for students. Pradhan said he would personally speak to Chief Ministers to ensure students face minimal transportation difficulties during the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

6. The NTA is also considering alternative arrangements in view of possible weather changes on June 21.

Addressing a press conference, the Pradhan admitted that questions had gone out under the guise of "guess papers".

"Questions have gone out under the guise of guess papers," Pradhan said.

He said the verification process began on May 8 and continued over the next four days before the Centre decided to cancel the examination on May 12.

(With ANI inputs)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON