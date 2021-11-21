12.67 lakh applications registered for UGC NET 2021: NTA

For the ongoing UGC NET 2021, which began on November 20, close to 12.67 lakh applications have been registered, the exam conducting body, National Testing gency (NTA) said on Saturday. In this edition of UGC NET two pending editions of the exam—December 2020 and June 2021—are being held together.

As per the data shared by the NTA the exam will be held in 469 centres across 213 cities.

“To ensure a fair and smooth conduct of the day 1 examination, there were 1,783 jammers and 8142 CCTV cameras deployed across all centres which helped the national and regional coordinators appointed by NTA, to virtually observe the entire administration of the examination,” the NTA has said.

On the first day, a total of 52,335 candidates appeared for the exam in 36 different subjects with 13,975 appearing in the first shift for 19 subjects and 38,360 in the second shift for the remaining 17. Approximately 48% of the appeared candidates were females with four third gender candidates as well, the NTA has said.

UGC NET is held to determine the eligibility of assistant professor recruitment and for the award of junior research fellowship. The exam is held twice a year—in December and in June. The last UGC NET was held in June 2020. The exam could not be held as per schedule in 2020 and early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

