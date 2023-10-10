AAI Assistant, JE exam information handout released, admit card expected soon

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the information handout for the recruitment examination of Senior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Assistant (Office), Junior Executive (Fire Services) and Junior Executive (Common Cadre). It contains instructions for the exam day, types of questions that will be asked in the exam, question pattern, instructions on how to answer questions and more.

AAI Assistant, JE exam admit card expected soon (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam is tentatively scheduled between October 15 and 23 and next, AAI is expected to release admit cards of the examination. Candidates can download it from the careers portal on aai.aero, when released.

Here are some important points from the information handout:

The duration of the test is 120 minutes but candidates have to be present at the venue for approximately 180 minutes, which includes the time required for logging in, collection of admit cards, going through the instructions etc.

All tests except the test of English & English Comprehension will be provided in English and Hindi. A candidate can attempt any question at any point of time within these 120 minutes.

All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be correct. A candidate has to choose the most appropriate one. There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked.

The types of questions mentioned in the handout are only illustrative and not exhaustive.

Date, reporting time and venue of the examination will be given on admit cards. Candidates have been asked to visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location.

On the exam day, candidates need to bring the admit card along with a recent passport photo pasted on it. Preferably, the photo should be same as the one uploaded before.

Dress code: Light clothes without zippers, buttons which cannot be used for hiding any instruments or communication devices. Clothes should not have big buttons or any badge, brooches etc. Shoes/socks are not allowed. Candidates must wear sandals, slippers. However, candidates coming in customary/religious dresses/PwBD should report at the centre well in advance prior to reporting time for proper frisking.

Use of calculators, books, notes, cell phones or any other communication device is not allowed.

Candidates have to also bring their valid photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof. They have to hand over the admit card along with the photocopy of the ID proof duly stapled together to the invigilator. A list of acceptable photo IDs has been given on the information handout.

For more details, click here.