competitive exams

AIAPGET 2021: NTA begins registration on aiapget.nta.ac.in, check schedule here

AIAPGET 2021 registration have started on August 1, 2021. Candidates can check and apply for the examination through the official site of AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:06 PM IST
National Testing Agency, NTA have started the registration process for AIAPGET 2021 on August 1, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in. The registration will close on August 21, 2021.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the complete schedule here.

AIAPGET 2021: Complete Schedule

Opening date of application August 1, 2021
Closing date of application August 21, 2021
Last date for fee transaction August 21, 2021 
Correction in particulars of application form August 23 to August 25, 2021 

The examination date and admit card details will be announced later by the Agency. The payment of fees should be done online through the payment gateway using debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI or Paytm.

The examination duration is for 120 minutes and will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 from 10 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi for Ayurveda and English only for Homeopathy, English and Tamil fir Siddha and English and Urdu for Unani. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

