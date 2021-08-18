AIAPGET 2021: NTA extends last date to apply, check official notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date to apply for AIAPGET 2021. The last date to apply is till August 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NTA AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in.

The last date for payment of application fees is till August 24, 2021 and the correction window will open on August 25 and will close on August 27, 2021. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates.

Also, as per the official notice, the Ministry of AYUSH has extended the date of the internship completion towards the determination of Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2021 to December 31, 2021. Those candidates who have already submitted application with fees they can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window as mentioned above.

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) category will have to pay ₹2700/- as application fees, General-EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹2450/-, SC/ST/PwD category candidates will have to pay ₹1800 and third gender will have to pay ₹1800/-. The payment should be done through online mode.