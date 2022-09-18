AIAPGET 2022 exam on October 15,check detailed schedule here

National Testing Agency has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination, AIAPGET 2022 exam date. The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) examination will be held on 15 October, 2022 in two Shifts. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on aiapget.nta.ac.in

“The examination will be held on 15 October, 2022 in two Shifts i.e Shift 1 (Ayurveda) from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and Shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 03:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M” , reads the official notification.

The dates for Advance City Intimation and the Release of the Admit Card will be revealed later.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to the NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in for any queries or clarifications.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website nta.ac.in or aiapget.nta.nic.in for latest updates regarding the examination.

