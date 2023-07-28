National Testing Agency, NTA has released AIAPGET 2023 admit card. Candidates who want to appear for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2023 can download the admit card through the official site of AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

AIAPGET 2023 admit card released at aiapget.nta.nic.in, download link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Agency will be conducting All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2023-24 on July 31, 2023 in the computer-based mode.

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

AIAPGET 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Click on AIAPGET 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

AIAPGET 2023 will be a single entrance examination namely ‘All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2023’ for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All India and State quota seats for admission to MD/ MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.