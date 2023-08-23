AIAPGET 2023 final answer key released at nta.ac.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released AIAPGET 2023 final answer key on August 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can download the final answer key through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Candidates claimed their scores were calculated based on wrong answer keys. (File image)

The examination was conducted on July 31, 2023 and the result was announced on August 19, 2023. To download the final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download AIAPGET 2023 final answer key

AIAPGET 2023 final answer key: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on AIAPGET 2023 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AIAPGET - 2023 exam was conducted in 170 Centres in 95 Cities. NTA released the candidates' recorded answers and answer keys on August 5 and candidates were allowed to challenge the answer keys till August 7. A total of 3537 Answer Key Challenges were received out of which 173 were the unique challenges. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

