AIAPGET Admit Card 2021 released on aiapget.nta.ac.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released AIAPGET Admit Card 2021 on September 13, 2021. Candidates can download the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test admit card on the official site of NTA AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in. The computer-based mode examination will be conducted on September 18, 2021.

Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download their admit card from the website by using their application form number and date of birth. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

AIAPGET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA AIAPGET on aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Click on AIAPGET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admit Card will not be sent by post and is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIAPGET.