AIBE 16 2021: Registration date extended till September 25, check notice here

All India Bar Examination, AIBE 16 2021 registration date has been extended till September 25, 2021. Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till September 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the revised schedule, the last date for payment of examination fees is till September 28, 2021. Candidates can complete the online form by October 4, 2021. The examination will be conducted on October 31, 2021. However, the release date of admit card has not been disclosed yet. Earlier the exam admit card has scheduled to release on October 4.

AIBE 16 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on registration or login link available on the left hand side of the page.

Enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.