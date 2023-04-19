Bar Council of India has released final answer key for AIVE 17 examination. Candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination can download the final answer key through the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 17 Result 2023: Final answer key out at allindiabarexamination.com(Shutterstock)

The examination was conducted on February 5, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The provisional answer key was released in February and revised answer key was again out on April 14, 2023. As per the revised answer key, the Council has deleted two questions and the result would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only and two questions answer key have been changed.

AIBE 17 Result 2023: How to download final answer key

Candidates can download the final answer key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE XVII 2023 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BCI will soon release the result of AIBE 17. Candidates can keep checking the official website for result details.

