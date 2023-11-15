AIBE 18: Registration ends tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link here

Bar Council of India, BCI will end the registration process for AIBE 18 on November 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Exam can do it through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the revised schedule, the last date for payment through online mode is till November 17, 2023. The last date for correction in the registration form is till November 19, 2023. The AIBE 18 admit cards will be available on the website from December 1 to December 5, 2023. The written examination will be conducted on December 10, 2023.

AIBE 18: How to apply

To register for AIBE XVIII candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 link

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

As per the official notice, the passing percentage is fixed at 45 percent for Gen/OBC candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCI.