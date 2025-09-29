Bar Council of India Trust has started the registration process for AIBE 20 on September 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination- XX can find the direct link through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 20: Registration begins at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to apply here

The registration process will end on October 28, 2025. The last date of payment through online mode is October 29, 2025.

The last date of correction in registration form is till October 31, 2025.

The AIBE 20 admit card will be released on November 15 and the examination will be held on November 30, 2025.

Direct link to apply for AIBE 20 AIBE 20: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 20 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹3500/—for General/ OBC candidates and ₹2500/—for SC / ST / PWD candidates. All candidates are required to pay the prescribed fee at the time of submission of the application form through the authorized payment gateway only. Applications without payment of the prescribed fee shall be considered incomplete and will not be processed.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.