AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 released at allindiabarexamination.com; objections invited till June 17, result awaited

The provisional answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI 2026 has been released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 19 Result News 2024 Live: All India Bar Examination scorecard released, direct link to check here

Along with the answer key, the response sheet has also been made available so that candidates can evaluate their performance and estimate their probable scores before the results are declared.

An objection facility has also been provided, and challenges against the provisional answer key can be submitted until June 17, 2026. After all objections are reviewed, a final answer key is expected to be prepared and published, on the basis of which the AIBE 21 result will be declared.

The AIBE XXI examination was conducted on June 7, 2026, for law graduates seeking the Certificate of Practice issued by the Bar Council of India.

Direct link to download AIBE 21 answer key

How the AIBE 21 Answer Key can be downloaded: The official website allindiabarexamination.com should be visited.

The AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 link should be selected from the homepage.

The answer key PDF should be opened.

The relevant booklet code or set should be identified.

The answer key should be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Responses marked in the examination should be matched with the official answers for score estimation.

The objection form should be submitted before June 17, 2026.

Objections submitted without adequate supporting evidence may be rejected during scrutiny.

As per the qualifying criteria prescribed for AIBE, a minimum of 45 per cent marks is required to be secured by General and OBC category candidates, while a minimum of 40 per cent marks is required to be secured by SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates. Through the provisional answer key, candidates are being provided an opportunity to identify discrepancies and ensure transparency in the evaluation process.

Following the closure of the objection window on June 17, all representations received from candidates are expected to be examined by subject experts. Necessary revisions, if found valid, will be incorporated into the final answer key. Thereafter, the final answer key and AIBE result are expected to be released on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official portal for updates on the final answer key, result declaration, and issuance of the Certificate of Practice.