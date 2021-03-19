Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE XV results expected to be declared soon at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE XV results date: The Bar Council of India is expected to soon declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on its official website.
AIBE XV results: The Bar Council of India is expected to soon declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on its official website. AIBE XV was held on January 24, 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at allindiabarexamination.com after they are released.

How to check AIBE XV result after it is released:

1) Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XV results’

3) Key in your credentials on the login page that opens

4) Results will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

According to a notification issued on March 3, AIBE XV results will be declared in third week of March. “The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 3rd week of March, 2021,” says the official notification.

The Bar Council of India had released AIBE XV answer key in January.

