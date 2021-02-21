Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE XVI 2021 examination postponed to April 25, check revised schedule here
AIBE XVI 2021 examination postponed to April 25, check revised schedule here

According to the revised schedule, the BCI will conduct the AIBE XVI examination on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the AIBE XVI was scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:03 PM IST
AIBE XVI 2021 examination.(ANI file)

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the deadline for registration and the date of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI 2021. The council has uploaded a revised schedule for the entrance examination on its official website.

“This is to inform all the candidates appearing for AIBE-XVI that the date for registration and last date of payment has been extended," reads the statement flashing on the official website.

The last date to apply for the entrance examination has been extended from February 26 to March 22, 2021. However, the last date for completion of the online form is March 31, 2021.

The admit card for the AIBE XVI 2021 examination is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2021.

AIBE XVI revised schedule 2021:

