AIBE XVI admit cards released, direct link to download hall tickets

Bar Council of India released the admit card for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI on Monday, October 11. The examination will be held on October 31.

Candidates who have applied for the exams can download their AIBE XVI admit card 2021 by visiting the official website and following the steps given below:

Direct link to download AIBE XVI admit card 2021

AIBE XVI admit card 2021: Here's how to download

1) Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XVI admit cards’

3) Enter registration number, date of birth and submit

4) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Save it on your computer and take a printout as well

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination Centre.

AIBE is conducted to examine an advocate’s capability to practice law in India. The examination is to assess skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law. On clearing the exam, candidate will be awarded “Certificate of Practice.” by the Bar Council of India.

