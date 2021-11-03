Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE XVI answer key, question paper in next two days: Official update
competitive exams

AIBE XVI answer key, question paper in next two days: Official update

AIBE answer key and question paper will be available on allindiabarexamination.com. The exam was held on October 31.
AIBE XVI answer key, question paper in next two days: Official update(HT File)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:56 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The question paper and answer key of AIBE XVI will be released in the next two days, an official update available on the website of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) reads. The exam was held on October 31.

“Dear Candidates, the question paper and the answer keys related to AIBE XVI examination will be live in the next two days,” the official update released on Wednesday reads.

Candidates can download the AIBE XVI answer key and question paper from the official website.

AIBE XVI answer key: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website allindiabarexamination.com
  • Click on the answer key and question paper link
  • Download the relevant files

AIBE is a national level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET Result 2021: Tribal students from remote villages of Maharashtra clear exam

CBSE CTET December 2021: Application correction window closes today on ctet.nic.in

HPPSC Administrative Combined Competitive Prelims results declared, direct link

Tripura: TPSC interview dates for lecturer in diploma level tech institutes out
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP