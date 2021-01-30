The Bar Council of India will release the answer key of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on Saturday, January 30, 2021, on its official website.

Once the answer key is released, candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India Bar Exam (AIBE XV) was conducted on January 24 and around 1.20 lakh advocates had registered to appear for the exam at 154 centers in 52 cities of India.

How to check AIBE XV answer key after it is released:

1) Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XV answer key’

3) A Pdf file of answer key will appear on the screen

4) Take a printout and save it on your computer

According to a notification on AIBE website, the results of AIBE-XV will be declared in the first week of March this year. “The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January 2021 would be uploaded in the 1st week of March 2021,” reads the official notification.