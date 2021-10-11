AIBE-XVI admit card today at allindiabarexamination.com
The admit card of the All India Bard Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be released today after 5 pm, an update on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, says. Candidates can download the AIBE admit card using the registration number and/or date of birth.
AIBE admit card official website
The AIBE XVI will be held on October 31.
AIBE XVI admit card 2021: How to download
Candidates can download the AIBE XVI admit card 2021 by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.
- Click on admit card link or login link available on the left hand side of the page.
- Enter the necessary details and click on submit.
- Download the admit card
- Read the instructions given in the admit card
- Check for other notifications on the website
- Make a list of important things to be carried to the exam hall
Candidates have been informed that AIBE-XVI onwards no books notes or study material will be allowed in the examination hall. Candidates can only carry Bare Acts without notes.