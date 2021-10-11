Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE-XVI admit card today at allindiabarexamination.com
competitive exams

AIBE-XVI admit card today at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE-XVI admit card will be released today after 5 pm. Candidates can download it using registration number and/ or date of birth.
AIBE-XVI admit card today at allindiabarexamination.com(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:10 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit card of the All India Bard Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be released today after 5 pm, an update on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, says. Candidates can download the AIBE admit card using the registration number and/or date of birth.

AIBE admit card official website

The AIBE XVI will be held on October 31.

AIBE XVI admit card 2021: How to download 

Candidates can download the AIBE XVI admit card 2021 by following the steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on admit card link or login link available on the left hand side of the page.
  • Enter the necessary details and click on submit.
  • Download the admit card
  • Read the instructions given in the admit card
  • Check for other notifications on the website
  • Make a list of important things to be carried to the exam hall

Candidates have been informed that AIBE-XVI onwards no books notes or study material will be allowed in the examination hall. Candidates can only carry Bare Acts without notes.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
all india bar examination
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes tomorrow

IIT JAM 2022 registration deadline extended, check details

MHT CET answer key today: Know how to download

JEE advanced 2021 answer key challenge window closes today
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP