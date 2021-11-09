Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIBE-XVI answer key released, know how to download

AIBE answer key is available at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can challenge the answer key till November 18, 5 pm.
AIBE-XVI answer key released, know how to download
Published on Nov 09, 2021 02:30 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The answer key of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has been released. The AIBE answer key is available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can challenge the answer key till November 18, 5 pm. 

AIBE answer key

AIBE answer key: Know how to download

  • Go to allindiabarexamination.com
  • Click on the AIBE answer key
  • Download the answer key
  • Challenge the answer key following the guidelines

“Candidates are advised to go through the Answer keys for AIBE-XVI, conducted on 31.10.2021. Objections, if any, are invited, within the next 10 days, i.e, 18th Nov, 2021, till 5:00 PM, after which no claim will be entertained whatsoever, and results will be declared Based on the answer key that will be revised ( if required ) and uploaded again,” the update available on the official AIBE portal reads.

The AIBE question paper has also been released on the official website.

 

all india bar examination
